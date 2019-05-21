Plea against taxi services

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Punjab transport department on a petition challenging functioning of android application based taxi services. A citizen, Muhammad Aftab, pleaded through a counsel that the mobile-app taxi companies had launched their services without approval by any department of the government. He contended that there were no regulations available with the transport department to govern the taxi service. He said the private cars were being used for commercial purposes without any permit.