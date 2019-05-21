Fake fertilizer factory unearthed

FAISALABAD: The agriculture department raiding team unearthed a fake fertilizer factory in Tehsil Jaranwala. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed raided the factory located near Jassoana Banglow, Jaranwala and seized 388 bags of fake fertilizer including DAP, SSP and Zinc Sulphate. The team also seized 1,132 empty bags, stitching machine, weighing scale and other machinery worth about Rs 2.5 million and handed over it to police and sent the fertilizer samples for analysis. The owners and his employees were booked.