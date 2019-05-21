close
Wed May 22, 2019
Youth electrocuted in Pakpattan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A youth was electrocuted on Tuesday. Falik Sheer, 16, was going to bring fodder for animals when by chance he touched a bare wire of electricity and suffered a fatal shock.

5 HELD WITH ILLEGAL WEAPONS: Police Tuesday arrested five accused with illegal weapons. Police arrested Ahmad Shan of Mandi More, Pakpattan with a pistol, Hussain of general bus-stand, Arifwala with a pistol, Zeeshan of Insari Chowk, Arifwala with a pistol, Mansib Ali of Chak 32/SP with a pistol and M Khursheed of Chak 44/EB with a shotgun.

HOARDERS WARNED: The Sahiwal Division Commissioner Tuesday said that a stern action would be taken those involved in hoarding. Addressing a meeting, the commissioner asked price control magistrates to ensure availability of standard and subsidized items in Ramazan bazaars for consumers. He asked shopkeepers to display rate lists on prominent place.

