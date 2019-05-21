close
Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

KP doctors call off strike after meeting CM

Top Story

 
May 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The protesting doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called off their strike in all the public sector hospitals of the province following their meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday night. The doctors continued their protest across the province and kept all the services suspended for the seven consecutive days. “We held a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed all issues in detail. It was decided that two committees would be formed compromising government officials and representatives from the doctor community to find amicable solution to all these problems,” said Dr Amir Taj Khan, president Provincial Doctors Association (PDA). He said one committee would be formed to investigate a mishap between the Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah and assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) that prompted all the doctors and suspended services in all the public sector hospitals of the province for seven days.

Another committee would sit with the doctors and listen to their grievances about the proposed laws of the government in the regional and district level - Regional Health Authorities and District Health Authorities.

