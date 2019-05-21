Will rectify economy destroyed in previous tenures: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi has said if Asad Umar does not join the government, he will stage a sit-in outside his residence.

He said that the economy was destroyed in PPP and PML-N tenures but they will put the economy and organisations on the right track.

In a special chat, he said there is no organisation which was not destroyed in the past. "Out turn has just come but we will put both the economy and organisations on the right track. The first step for the economy was survival but now we are moving towards stability of economy." About the Iftar dinner of the opposition parties, he said opening of fast together by them was a blessing. They used to fight in the past but it is good that they have become friends. What danger can they pose to the government if they open their fasts together?

The federal minister said that AIDS cases were being discovered at each home in interior Sindh while people were asking questions from people ruling the province for the past 11 years. "One of them is in jail, the other has been left behind. So are we the theives?"