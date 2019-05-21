Govt mulls presidential order for ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’

ISLAMABAD: The government is mulling to promulgate a presidential ordinance to facilitate construction projects for the “Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes” before Friday, the day National Assembly will commence its 10th session.

The sitting of the National Assembly had to start on May 21 (Tuesday) but in a sudden move, it was deferred for May 24 (Friday). The National Assembly will not transact any business on Friday since it would be devoted to pay tribute to its sitting member and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Maher who passed away on Tuesday (May21). The house will offer Fateha for the departed soul and the proceedings will be adjourned for the day.

Well placed parliamentary sources told The News here Tuesday that session would continue till May 31st (Friday) and prorogued on that day.

In the meanwhile, Speaker Asad Qaisar is all set to issue production orders for former federal minister and opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique who has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in controversial cases. The orders could be issued tomorrow (Thursday). The opposition has also submitted its requisition for convening of the National Assembly and it has to be summoned before Eidul Fitr since the Speaker is bound to convene the house within 14 days of submission of the requisition. It would be a brief sitting for the sake of fulfilling the formalities if the opposition doesn’t opt to withdraw it.

The members in big number would be away in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah and due to proximity of Eid, it would be difficult for the members to attend the session. It is likely that the opposition would withdraw its requisition.

The sources said that National Assembly will be able to complete its mandatory 130 days sitting before September next but for the purpose long pause in upcoming session wouldn’t be possible.

The government has planned to summon the National Assembly and Senate sessions on June 10 (Monday) and the budget for next fiscal year will be presented in the National Assembly on the following day.

The government has planned to get the money bill (budget) passed by the National Assembly in the last week of June, the sources added. The opposition sources said that leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif will return home in the second week of June from London where he has gone for treatment. He will initiate debate in the National Assembly on the next fiscal year’s budget, the sources said.