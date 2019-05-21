PCB unveils team’s WC kit

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has finally unveiled the official kit for the upcoming World Cup 2019 on Tuesday through their official social media accounts.PCB was creating hype for the past few days for the unveiling by sharing the previous colour World Cup kits of Pakistan from 1992 to 2015 and

The kit has dark and light green colours in it, while the font for team name, player’s name and jersey number is white. There is star on the chest at the left hand side, while official World Cup logo is at the right hand side.The cap also has two shades of dark and light green, similar to the jersey.