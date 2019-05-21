Slater kicked off plane

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Former Australian opener Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes, a report said Tuesday.
Reports, citing eyewitnesses, said the row erupted between Slater and two women as they boarded a flight from Sydney to his hometown Wagga Wagga on Sunday. It escalated with yelling and swearing as they took their seats. Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.
Slater, now a well-known television pundit who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup in England, confirmed the incident in a statement. “I did have an argument with two friends whilst boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight,” he said.
