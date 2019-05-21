close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 22, 2019

Malaysia stun India in Sudirman Cup

Sports

AFP
May 22, 2019

SHANGHAI: A gutsy young Malaysian side missing ailing legend Lee Chong Wei recovered from 2-1 down to beat India 3-2 and all but qualify for badminton’s Sudirman Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean were the heroes for Malaysia after winning the final-rubber women’s doubles. Chow and Lee were 19-15 down to Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy in the second game, but roared back to win it and take Malaysia to the cusp of the quarters.

India will now need to somehow beat hosts and strongly fancied China in Nanning to progress at Malaysia’s expense. The Malaysians are competing in the prestigious mixed-team world championship without their talisman Lee.The 36-year-old former number one has been out since being diagnosed last year with early stage nose cancer and his career looks to be drawing to a sad conclusion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports