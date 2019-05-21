Malaysia stun India in Sudirman Cup

SHANGHAI: A gutsy young Malaysian side missing ailing legend Lee Chong Wei recovered from 2-1 down to beat India 3-2 and all but qualify for badminton’s Sudirman Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean were the heroes for Malaysia after winning the final-rubber women’s doubles. Chow and Lee were 19-15 down to Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy in the second game, but roared back to win it and take Malaysia to the cusp of the quarters.

India will now need to somehow beat hosts and strongly fancied China in Nanning to progress at Malaysia’s expense. The Malaysians are competing in the prestigious mixed-team world championship without their talisman Lee.The 36-year-old former number one has been out since being diagnosed last year with early stage nose cancer and his career looks to be drawing to a sad conclusion.