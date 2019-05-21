close
Wed May 22, 2019
AFP
May 22, 2019

Mkhitaryan to miss Europa final over safety fears

Sports

AFP
May 22, 2019

LONDON: Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision to miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku was a “personal” one amid fears over his safety.

Mkhitaryan’s well-being was a concern for Arsenal due to the tense political dispute between Armenia and final hosts Azerbaijan. The Premier League club have decided against Mkhitaryan travelling with the rest of Emery’s squad for the game on May 29. “It’s bad news, but we cannot do anything for this issue,” said Emery. “I spoke this morning with Mkhitaryan. It’s a very personal decision. He wants to play and to help us, but they spoke, both family and him, and decided to not go... I cannot push him to come with us.”

Arsenal said all options had been explored to guarantee the midfielder’s safety.Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Leyla Abdullayeva, told AFP that “in spite of the difficult relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Mkhitaryan can play in the Europa League final in Baku”.

But Mkhitaryan had earlier tweeted: “Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the UEL Final against Chelsea.“It’s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it. I will be cheering my teammates on! Let’s bring it home.” UEFA, European football’s governing body, insisted they had done all they could to ensure Mkhitaryan’s safety in Baku.

