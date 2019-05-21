Pakistan to enter World Cup with dismal preparations

LAHORE: After suffering three back-to-back One-day International (ODI) series thrashing at the hands of England, Australia and South Africa, nobody can term Pakistan’s World Cup preparations satisfactory in any way.

Before England ODI rubber, Pakistan suffered a shocking 5-0 humiliation against visiting Australians in UAE, the ‘home’ ground of Pakistan team and 3-2 defeat against South Africa.An analysis of the past one year showed that Pakistan tasted their only ODI series victory against minnows Zimbabwe in July 2018. The performance of greenshirts also remained unimpressive against New Zealand and in Asia Cup ODI tournament in UAE during the previous 12 months period.

The 5-match ODI series against England was the last chance for Sarfraz-led Pakistan cricket team to regroup and remove the flaws in their performances before the showpiece World Cup tournament but they squandered this opportunity and lost the series 4-0.

Besides other factors, Sarfraz’s mediocre captaincy and performance also played key role in Pakistan’s pathetic ODI record. It’s a painful fact that Sarfraz has never been a consistent performer in any of the three formats throughout his 12-year international career. His only two 50 plus scores in his last 22 ODI matches are enough to judge his level of performance and consistency. Since Pakistan skipper is not a top performer since long, how can he motivate his boys in crucial World Cup matches.

In the 2nd match of the series, Pakistan team were totally exposed once again when they lost the match after reaching so close to victory. Simply, they don’t know how to finish a match after taking full control of the proceedings. They need to learn how to complete a victory from a match-winning situation. Pakistan were 1 for 227 and then 3 for 274 chasing a mammoth 373 at Southampton but they badly failed to captilise the advantage and lost the game by just 12 runs margin.

The result of ODI series against hosts England could have been different had Pakistan fielders not floored simple catches. Pakistani fielders continued the tradition of dropping easy catches especially in the third ODI at Bristol. Three easy catches were dropped by Shaheen Afridi, Imad Waseem and Babar Azam at decisive stages of the match.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed once again grabbed the attention but for wrong reason when he did not bother to appeal for a run out decision against British tail-ender Tom Curran in the 4th match of the series. TV replays proved several times that Curran could have been given out had Sarfraz lodged an appeal to review the decision but he did not do so unknowingly.

During the 5-match ODI rubber, England set a new ODI record by becoming the first team to score four successive 340-plus totals. Pakistan had the opportunity to equal the record during their chase of 352 but Sarfraz’s men were bundled out for 297 in 46.5 overs.