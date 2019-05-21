Faheem asked to stay back in England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised Faheem Ashraf to stay back in England and try to play extra matches for Northamptonshire where he would be playing T20 Blast. A well-placed source in the PCB has confirmed that Faheem has been asked to stay back in England and tried to get involved in county matches.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and opening batsmen Abid Ali have already been asked to play Birmingham League on PCB expenses. “We need back up ready in England for World Cup which would run till mid July. Besides Faheem, Rizwan, Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas would be available in England for any emergency,” a PCB official when contacted said.