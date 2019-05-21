Wahab promises aggressive bowling in WC

LAHORE: Fast bowler Wahab Riaz promises to dismantle batsmen domination with aggression, pace and variation during the upcoming ICC World Cup in England.If he lived up to his promise, then the followers of the game might witness the same spell he unleashed against Shane Watson during the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal.

Talking to media here on Tuesday a day after his selection in the World Cup team, Wahab said: “Pakistan as a team needs aggression. We have seen that there is batting paradise, as a bowler, if you are not aggressive the batsman will dominate you.”

Riaz stressed that in the present conditions in England, variations especially yokers were required in the death overs. “The team that does reverse swing well is going to have an advantage,” he added.

The left-arm seamer spoke about not being part of the national team and how that experience had left him disheartened. “There are pressures and expectations. I was out of the team for the last two years and worked hard. I will try to fulfil everyone’s expectations.”

Wahab Riaz said despite not being included in the 23-member initial squad, he was prepared for the World Cup as it was his father’s wish that he plays in the tournament.“After not being selected for the 23-member squad I would dream about being included. About 8-10 days ago I had a dream that Inzamam was telling me I was going to play the World Cup and this was my last chance. Then I got the call from him that I had been included in the squad.”

The bowler said he would try to prove to coach Mickey Arthur that he was a match winner as he had been critical on this. “I will try to prove in this World Cup that what was said is not true and I can win matches. As a coach, it is his duty to get results and select players who can win matches. I want to be on that list and have gotten an opportunity after two years.”