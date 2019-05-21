close
Wed May 22, 2019
AFP
May 22, 2019

Ally of Russian opposition leader Navalny held, faces jail

World

AFP
May 22, 2019

MOSCOW: A close ally of Russia’s top opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained Tuesday over last year’s opposition rally and faces up to 30 days in jail, he and associates said. Leonid Volkov was detained by police when he was travelling to work in a taxi, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP. "They detained him with the words ‘we’ve been waiting for you for a long time,’" Navalny said on Twitter. Volkov himself said he had been held for taking part in a rally against a controversial pension reform last year. The 38-year-old faces up to 30 days in jail. On September 9, 2018 thousands of people protested across Russia against a reform raising the state pension age. Hundreds were detained. Vyacheslav Gimadi, a lawyer with Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund said on Echo of Moscow radio that Volkov could not have organised the protests because he was not in Russia at the time.

