Life support resumes for vegetative Frenchman after court order: lawyers

REIMS, France: Doctors on Tuesday resumed the life support for a Frenchman who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade, following a court order to restore it hours after the switching off process began, lawyers said. "We have the pleasure to inform you that... the hydration and feeding of Vincent Lambert has been resumed," said Jean Paillot, a lawyer for the parents who vehemently oppose ending his life, after a ruling late Monday by the Paris appeals court. "It is not a suspension but a new start," added the parents’ other lawyer Jerome Triomphe who said the aim now was to have Lambert transferred to a different hospital. The Paris court ordered authorities "to take all measures" to keep alive Lambert, a 42-year-old quadraplegic with severe brain damage, pending a review by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.