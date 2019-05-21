SC moved over Model Town case JIT

LAHORE: A decision of the Lahore High Court about suspension of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Punjab government to reinvestigate 2014 Model Town incident has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

A LHC full bench on March 22 last, with a majority decision of two to one, suspended the new JIT on petitions of several police officials facing trial in the Model Town killings case.

The provincial government had constituted the JIT after an aggrieved of the incident namely Bisma Amjad had approached the Supreme Court for the formation of a new JIT expressing serious doubts on the investigation and trial.

Now Ms Amjad through a fresh petition assailed the high court’s decision to suspend the JIT before the apex court for being a faulty decision in the eye of law. The petition filed through advocates Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim and Azhar Siddique stated that the impugned decision completely ignored order of the Supreme Court passed on the application of the petitioner.

It said the decision by the high court had been rendered in ignorance of Article 4(2) of the Constitution as also the Code of Criminal Procedure, both of which allow what is not prohibited and do not prohibit fresh investigation.

It argued that the apex court in a 2006 judgment categorically held that investigation can be ordered even after the framing of charge and even during the course of trial. The petitioner pleaded that the impugned order also ignored the fact that Article 10-A of the Constitution envisages a fair trial for the complainant.