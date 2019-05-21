8.5kg heroin seized from India-bound train

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Police on Tuesday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 8.5-kg heroin from India-bound goods train.

According to details, Pakistan Railways inspector Rana Babar and sub-inspector Hassan Jafri recovered 11 packets containing heroin from pressure cylinder of bogie number 60113. IG Pakistan Railways Police Wajid Zia commended the performance of PR Lahore Division Police and directed the officers to tighten the checking of India-bound goods trains. Pakistan Railways handed over the recovered drug to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action.

found dead: A 45-year-old woman was found hanging dead with a rope in her house in Shahdara area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Azra Bibi of Farrukh Abad, Shahdara. Police shifted the body to morgue. busted: Iqbal Town division police arrested 120 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from them during the last week.

Moreover, six proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, Cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 10 court absconders. Police also arrested 76 criminals for violating one-wheeling, loudspeaker, price control and rental acts.

accidents: At least six people were killed and 1,061 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 929 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. 647 people having serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals and 414 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue teams.

car kills boy: A boy was killed by a speeding car in New Mozang, Samanabad on Tuesday. The car driver crushed the boy and fled from the scene. The deceased’s body was shifted to morgue. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

Constable arrested: Civil Lines police (investigation wing) arrested a constable on charges of killing a citizen and wounding five others on a wedding function in Mugahlpura area about a month ago. The arrested constable was identified as Mohammad Irfan.

body found: A decomposed body of a 30-year-old man was found in a forest near Motorway in Shera Kot area on Tuesday.

The decease’s hands and feet were tied up with ropes. Police suspected that the victim, yet to be identified, had been murdered somewhere else almost ten days back and later his body was thrown in the forest.