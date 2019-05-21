Steps being taken to empower women: CM

LAHORE: Chairperson of Chief Minister's Task Force on Women Empowerment Tanzeela Imran called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday and discussed the steps taken for women empowerment by the government.

The chief minister said that around half of country's population consisted of women and practical steps were being taken to empower women.

He said that women living in backward areas of the province would be economically empowered and work had been started on a new programme relating to education and health of women. The PTI government is committed to granting equal rights to women for bringing development in the province. He said that no society could flourish without ensuring equal participation of women in the development process.

The women would be provided with more opportunities to excel, he added. private sector companies: A special committee formed by Punjab chief minister on Private Sector Companies (PSCs), in its meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, recommended closure of 30 out of 70 companies.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat was also attended among others by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Secretaries of departments concerned. The meeting deliberated issues of PSCs of Punjab in the light of Lahore High Court case and instructions of the CM.

Raja Basharat said the closure of non-functional companies would save billions of rupees for the Punjab government. He regretted that no measures were adopted to make the companies sustainable at the time of their inspection due to which no mechanism exists for the repayment of heavy loans borrowed by the PSCs, now likely to bear this burden by present government. The chair directed the departments concerned to complete the Board of Directors of their respective companies. He said, “Each company is directed to develop its business plan based on sustainability and self-reliance as no company will be allowed to work without a viable business plan in future.” All departments concerned are also directed to complete their homework about the final decision and a report in this regard be submitted by June 14, which is next date of hearing at LHC.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has offered condolences on the death of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family.