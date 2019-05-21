Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League’s Prefontaine

LOS ANGELES, California: Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will race the 3,000 metres at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic on June 30, a distance she can contest without reducing her testosterone levels.

The South African has won two Olympic golds at 800 metres, and has insisted she will not take medication to comply with new IAAF rules governing testosterone levels in women athletes that went into effect on May 8. Semenya won the 800m at the Doha Diamond League meeting this month.