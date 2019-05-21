Tayyab out of British Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of Allam British Open in Hull, England, on Tuesday.

Mazen Hesham of Egypt beat Tayyab 7-11, 14-12, 11-6, 11-6 in 52 minutes in the first round. Tayyab got entry into this event when World No 3 Tarek Momen of Egypt withdrew his name due to a hamstring injury.

Tayyab was the first Pakistani player since 2012 to enter the main draw of this championship. In 2015, Nasir Iqbal lost in the qualifying final and Farhan Zaman was beaten in the first qualification round. In 2014, Nasir Iqbal lost in the qualifying final. There was no Pakistani player even in the qualification round of British Open in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018.