Qasmi Gymkhana cruise into MA Shah Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Qasmi Gymkhana and Rahman Foundation overpowered their rivals in the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Qasmi Gymkhana stormed into the quarter-finals after overwhelming North Hawks by eight wickets in a day match while Rahman Foundation defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 75 runs later in the evening under floodlights.

Put into bat, North Hawks were restricted to 147 for eight in the allotted 20 overs by Qasmi Gymkhana despite Shaz Shahjani’s 84 off 61 balls containing five sixes and four fours. Adnan Baig (21 off 22 balls) was the only other batsman to offer resistance as North Hawks’ innings was rocked by medium-pacer Tariq Haroon (3-14) and off-spinner Rizwan Khan (3-26).

Qasmi Gymkhana raced to the target in only 7.2 overs after losing a couple of wickets. North Hawks’ bowling was torn apart by Kamran Ghulam, who smashed seven sixes and five fours in his swashbuckling 68 off 21 balls and Zakir Malik, who clobbered eight sixes and three fours in his explosive 61 off 20 balls.

In the other match, Rahman Foundation, batting first after winning the toss, posted an impressive total of 184 for two in the stipulated 20 overs against PAF. Opener Tariq Nawaz batted brilliantly for his century, returning undefeated on 111 off 64 balls with the help of six sixes and 10 fours. He was well supported by Muhammad Waqas who hit three sixes and as many fours in his 58 off 50 balls.

In reply, PAF were bowled out for 109 in 15.4 overs. Farhan Shafiq (23 off 19 balls) and Mehtab Khan (17 off 19 balls) were the only batsmen to come to terms with left-arm spinners Hannan Achakzai (4-23) and Dawood Khan (3-22) as Rahman Foundation won the match by a handsome margin of 75 runs.