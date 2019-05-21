Alamgir Gymkhana crush DLI Zafa in KG Ramazan Cricket

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana overwhelmed DLI Zafa by eight wickets in their Group C encounter of the Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, DLI Zafa lost wickets at regular intervals which didn’t allow them to build momentum as they were routed for 121 in 19.4 overs. Opener Junaid Ali (29 off 21 balls) and number four Arshad Pathan (29 off 17 balls) briefly succeeded in breaking the shackles but the spin trio of Aarish Ali Khan (3-25), Hassan Khan (2-17) and Mahmood Ali (2-29) proved too good for the batting side.

In reply, Alamgir Gymkhana were given a flying start by the opening pair of Jahid Ali (32 off 26 balls) and Azam Khan (24 off 18 balls) as they added 48 for the first wicket.

The momentum was sustained by the pair of Ahsan Ali and Fahadis Bukhari, whose 60-run unbroken third-wicket stand settled the issue with five overs to spare. Ahsan Ali remained undefeated on 49 off 31 balls with the help of one six and six fours while Fahadis returned unconquered on 19 off 15 balls with the aid of one six and one four.

Aarish and Hassan shared the Man of the Match award.