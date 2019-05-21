Al-Shams, Tiger, Star FCs qualify for Leisure Leagues National Championship

KARACHI: Al-Shams Football Club, Tiger Football Club and Star Football Club emerged as the city champions of Larkana, Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroze, respectively, qualifying for the Leisure Leagues National Six-a-Side Football Championship.

The three teams have moved one step forward on the “Road to Crete” as the winner of the National Championship will represent Pakistan in the second edition of International Socca Federation (ISF) Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece, in October.

Abdul FC will represent Karachi in national finals.

In the summit clash at Municipal Stadium in Larkana, Al Shams FC defeated Al Mahran FC by 3-1.

In the summit clash at WAPDA Football Ground in Naushahro Feroze, Star FC defeated Friend FC 1-0.

Tiger FC overpowered Sachal FC by 1-0 at Sir City Ground in Kandiaro.

The Leisure Leagues National Championship will be played in July in Karachi. More than 70 teams, representing as many cities, will be seen in action in the championship.

Leisure Leagues has reached out to over 70 cities and conducted its league with an aim to give a right to every person in Pakistan to play football. This is the vision of Mehmood Trunkwala, Chairman World Group. Leisure Leagues is the initiative of the World Group and Trunkwala Family.

There are around 20 cities of the country where LLP has hosted more than one league. It will hold intra-city championships in those cities so that a city champion can emerge from there as well, similar to Karachi.

The city champion teams will be divided in groups of four teams each to play group stage matches in their respective regions. Top 20 teams will play in the LLP National Finals in Karachi in July this year.