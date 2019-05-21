close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 22, 2019

NAB says chairman didn’t give any interview to journalist

National

 
May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman has clarified that Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal doesn’t give any interview to journalist Javed Chaudhry, and the views attributed to him are not correct.

The columnist has himself explained the things he published in his column, and NAB has already issued a clarification in this regard.

According to the spokesman, the column doesn’t present the facts, and whatever said about some personalities and cases is not correct. A NAB denial in this regard has also been aired by TV channels and published by national dailies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan