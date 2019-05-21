NAB says chairman didn’t give any interview to journalist

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman has clarified that Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal doesn’t give any interview to journalist Javed Chaudhry, and the views attributed to him are not correct.

The columnist has himself explained the things he published in his column, and NAB has already issued a clarification in this regard.

According to the spokesman, the column doesn’t present the facts, and whatever said about some personalities and cases is not correct. A NAB denial in this regard has also been aired by TV channels and published by national dailies.