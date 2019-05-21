Gang of robbers busted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in many robberies in the city and its suburbs. A spokesman for the police through a communique said that the arrested gangsters had been involved in robberies of shops and business centres in the city and its suburbs for a couple of months. Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Yasir, Aqil Ahmad, Shahzaib and Muhammad Sameer. Also in the day, the Assistant Commissioner of Mansehra, Talha Fahad paid surprise visits to butchers' shops in the city and its suburbs and ordered the arrest of many for violating the official price list.