Child dies in Nowshera after falling into water tank

NOWSHERA: A child died when she fell into a water tank at Shama Town in Amangarh area here on Tuesday. Adam Khan, the father of the deceased, told police that his six-year-old daughter Robina was playing outside her house when she fell into the water tank. Meanwhile, an elderly man died in a road accident at Shaidu stop here on Tuesday, official sources said. They said Haji Matin, a resident of Afghanistan, told officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that he was at his home when someone informed him that his father Haji Nasir died in a road mishap. He said his father was on his way home from Nowshera when a car hit his bike killing him on the spot.