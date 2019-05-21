‘Pesco recovers Rs 3.72m’

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday recovered Rs3.72 million from the defaulters. A spokesman for the Pesco said the task forces in Mardan Circle recovered Rs2.81 million from domestic consumers, Rs0.40 million from commercial consumers, Rs0.06 million from industrial consumers and Rs0.17 million from permanent defaulters. Meanwhile, 45 direct hooks were removed and names of 30 persons sent to police stations for lodging first information report overuse of direct hooks. The Pesco teams also removed 13 meters due to non-payment of dues and replaced 24 tampered meters.