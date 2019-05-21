Hindko language writer passes away

PESHAWAR: A senior Hindko language writer and poet Muhammad Ismail Awan passed away here at the age of 81. The family sources said the literatus had not been keeping good health for quite some time. He suffered a heart attack on Monday which proved fatal. The funeral prayer was offered at Gulbahar No1 and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of writers, poets and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who had to his credit award-wining Hindko language books.