close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

TDAP termed ineffective in promoting trade, business

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Business Advisory Committee chairman and former vice-president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Muhammad Riaz Khattak said on Tuesday the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) adversely affected the trade and business community.

He alleged that chief executive of TDAP remained involved in bribing the chambers and trade association that made a negative impact on the cause of the business community and its struggle for the promotion of trade and industry.

Speaking to the office-bearers of the Mohmand and Haripur chambers, he said the TDAP has lost its relevance because of the country’s declining export base.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan