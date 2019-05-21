TDAP termed ineffective in promoting trade, business

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Business Advisory Committee chairman and former vice-president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Muhammad Riaz Khattak said on Tuesday the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) adversely affected the trade and business community.

He alleged that chief executive of TDAP remained involved in bribing the chambers and trade association that made a negative impact on the cause of the business community and its struggle for the promotion of trade and industry.

Speaking to the office-bearers of the Mohmand and Haripur chambers, he said the TDAP has lost its relevance because of the country’s declining export base.