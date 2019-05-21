French investor visits PBIT: ‘Punjab attractive place for investment’

LAHORE: Huge investment opportunities are available in agriculture, IT and other sectors in Punjab while skilled human resource is being prepared to meet the needs of the industry as more than 400 technical education institutions along with two technical universities are engaged in imparting technical education to the students.

This was informed to CEO of French I-tech Company Xona Blue Riadh Boukhris who visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office here on Tuesday. Punjab is an attractive place for investment and Xona Blue is desirous of partnership in agriculture and I-tech sectors, a PBIT official said.

In another meeting, CEO of a bread company, Anwar Hussain Khan, called on Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry to discuss various matters of mutual interest including opportunities of investment in the province.

Anwar Hussain Khan informed about the establishment of a new unit in Muridke and expressed desire to set up another industrial unit in M-III industrial estate Faisalabad for which land is required.

The visitors were informed that two more technical universities were also being set up in Punjab and French company can also provide technical assistance in this regard.