Sindh CM expresses concern over HIV epidemic

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing concern over the prevailing HIV/AIDS epidemic in the province, said on Tuesday the government has started a crackdown against quacks besides offering proper health facilities to the victims of the deadly virus.

Responding to Federal Minister Shaikh Rashid’s criticism against mismanaging the HIV outbreak, the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said doctors from the Aga Khan are screening patients. He said awareness will stop the infection and not political statements. Murad said Sh Rashid should focus on the railways, which has incurred a loss of Rs 28 billion.

Murad Ali Shah said the PTI government has damaged the country’s economy, devalued rupee and multiplied inflation making items of daily use away from the reach of common man. He said the PTI government’s policies are hurting the economy and business.

About the newly-passed police act, the chief minister said the opposition was demanding police reforms and are now objecting against the newly passed law. He said the government has the mandate to transfer police officers and other bureaucracy, adding no one objected when the Punjab government changed four IGs in the last eight months.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said under the newly passed law, the police would perform under public security commissions at provincial, divisional and district levels.

Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participated in the three-day Urs celebrations of the Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast in Khairpur. He laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered Fateha. Paying tributes to the great mystic, the chief minister said Sachal’s poetry gives eternal message of love, peace and tolerance.