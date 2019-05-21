UAE envoy, Senate chairman discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi said that Pakistan and the UAE have shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between the two countries.

He was talking to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House on Tuesday. The ambassador extended an invitation to the chairman on behalf of Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE for visit and to deliberate on further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. The chairman accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and UAE share common dream for development and prosperity of the people and relationship between the two countries are embedded in history. Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on international issues. He said a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

Sadiq Sanjrani asked the UAE to allow Pakistanis’ more manpower in the region and help in 2020 expo. He said that exchange of Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship. He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

The chairman said that UAE investors can benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC and Gwadar Port. He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between the two brotherly countries. The Ambassador of the UAE agreed with the views of the Chairman Senate and stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced parliamentary interaction.