Ali Zafar vs Meesha Shafi case: seven witnesses submit affidavits

LAHORE: Seven witnesses presented by Ali Zafar’s legal team on Tuesday submitted their affidavits in the actor's defamation case against fellow artist Meesha Shafi, rejecting her allegations of harassment, Geo News reported.

Singer Meesha Shafi had accused her fellow singer and actor Ali Zafar of harassing her on "more than one occasion" last year, including at a jamming session attended by both artists.

Zafar denied the allegations, and later filed a defamation suit under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, claiming damages worth Rs1 billion and stating that she had tarnished his reputation through her false allegations.

In their affidavits, the witnesses stated that they were all present at the jamming session in the same room with both artists. They claimed that no harassment took place during the session.

The district and sessions court summoned Meesha Shafi's lawyers at the next hearing for cross-questioning of the witnesses, and subsequently adjourned the case until May 29.