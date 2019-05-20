close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Online taxi driver shot, injured on a mugging bid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: A driver of an online taxi service was shot and injured in a firing incident in District Malir on Monday.

According to police officials, the incident took place near Jewani Heights within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.

The injured person was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Police officials said 35-year-old Sajjad Ali, a driver at the Careem cab-hailing service, was injured by unidentified persons for offering resistance to a robbery bid.

The suspects, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story on Monday. The investigation is continuing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan