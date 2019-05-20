Online taxi driver shot, injured on a mugging bid

KARACHI: A driver of an online taxi service was shot and injured in a firing incident in District Malir on Monday.

According to police officials, the incident took place near Jewani Heights within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.

The injured person was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Police officials said 35-year-old Sajjad Ali, a driver at the Careem cab-hailing service, was injured by unidentified persons for offering resistance to a robbery bid.

The suspects, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story on Monday. The investigation is continuing.