Minister reviews wheat procurement campaign

LAHORE: Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee for wheat procurement here at Chief Minister''s Secretariat Monday to review the ongoing wheat procurement campaign. On this occasion, the minister said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, action would continue against the hoarders, adding that confidence of the cultivators had now restored due to provincial government''s initiatives in this regard.

He mentioned that first time in Pakistan''s history, payments had been made to the farmers in cash and procurement of wheat on fixed rates was being ensured. Punjab government, he said, would provide relief to farmers at any cost.