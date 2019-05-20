IHC declares adviser’s appointment unlawful

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared appointment of Asif Sheikh, Adviser on Development Budget into Ministry of Planning as unlawful.

However, the court directed the concerned ministry to advertise the post but allowed Asif Sheikh to apply for it.

Through the instant write petition, the petitioner Dr. Ali Bat Khan impugns the appointment of respondent No. 2 (Muhammad Asif Sheikh) as Adviser/Consultant on Development Budget (Operation) in the project titled “Institutional Strengthening and Efficiency Development Budget (Operation), the IHC in its verdict stated that his appointment cannot be termed as “re-employment after superannuation”.

By reason of the aforementioned, the instant write petition is allowed to the extent that extensions in respondent No. 2’s process envisaged in paragraph (vii) of the Establishment Division’s O M dated 28.01.2008 read with Finance Division’s O.M dated 11.04.2007 are declared unlawful.

Since respondent No. 2 has been rendering service until the announcement of this judgment, his salaries and benefit etc shall not be recovered from him.

The Planning Commission may re-advertise the project post of Adviser/Consultant on Development Budget (Operation) for which respondent No. 2 shall be at liberty to apply and participate in the competitive process. There shall be no order as to costs. The government is considering filing intra-court appeal against this verdict.