Woman, two kids killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: A woman and two children were killed in separate incidents in Nowshera district, sources said on Monday.

It was learnt that a woman identified as Shaheen Bibi, 38, died when the roof of her house collapsed due to a windstorm in Akora Khattak.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed her to the Nowshera Medical Complex but she succumbed to her injuries.

Also, two minor brothers drowned in a canal in Kocha Dheri in Risalpur. The deceased brothers were identified as Aziz, 5, and Umair, 3.