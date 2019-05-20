8th grade student, girl shot dead

MANSEHRA: A student of eighth grade and a young girl were killed allegedly in the name of honour and a man and his son died in an accident in Kohistan district.

The first incident happened in Jalkot area where Rahim Shah, a student of eighth grade, was killed allegedly in the name of honour.The assailants later went to own home and allegedly shot dead a girl and fled the scene.

The district police control room at Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, confirmed only the death of the boy.

“We have received information that only the boy has been killed in firing,” Mohammad Alam, an official on duty at the control room told reporters on Monday.

In another incident, Ghulam Jan and his son Bakht Nawab were killed when a mini truck plunged into a deep ravine in Tuar Qamar area of Lower Kohistan.

The truck, which was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine near Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

“The police and locals rushed to scene and retrieved bodies of Ghulam Jan and his son Bakht Nawab, the residents of Shangla,” Mohammad Ishaq, the official on duty at the emergency control room in Lower Kohistan, told reporters.

Official wants Kabulgram Bridge fully functional The deputy commissioner of Torghar, Mohammad Tahir Khan, on Monday ordered the Communication and Works Department to ensure heavy traffic flow through Kabulgram Bridge by rebuilding the structure which had collapsed recently.

The bridge, which links Torghar with rest of Hazara and Malakand division at Judbah, district headquarters of Torghar, had collapsed last month and locals had repaired it for light traffic.

Accompanied by Torghar District Police Officer, Hafiz Janis Khan, and Assistant Commissioner, Khuramur Rehman Jadoon, the official visited the affected bridge.

“I want early resumption of heavy traffic through this bridge as Eidul Fitr is drawing near,” he said while talking on the occasion.

A local resident of Judbah, Zahid Khan, told reporters that the government should build a concrete bridge to replace the suspension bridge.

“This bridge links Torghar with Malakand and Hazara divisions and could be linked with Hazara Motorway,” said the resident.