Police say robbers’ gang busted

The Hayatabad police have busted a gang allegedly involved in robberies and injuring people for offering resistance, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi told a press conference at Malik Saad Shaheed Police

Lines that the gang had snatched Rs3 million from money changers and injured a guard on offering resistance in Hayatabad a few days ago.

The employees of the money changer were carrying cash from the bank when intercepted by the five armed men.

The SSP said five alleged members of the gang, Mustafa, Nizam, Mihad, Atif and Hayat, were arrested who also confessed to have snatched Rs2.4 million from the manager of a petrol pump.

He said the police recovered Rs3.6 million along with weapons and motorbike from the arrested robbers.