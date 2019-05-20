PML-N announces country wide protest after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday announced to launch a country-wide campaign after Eidul Fitr against rampant inflation and unemployment by connecting with people.

Speaking to media persons here, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, alongside other PML-N leaders, said the country's economy would not have come to this point had the incumbent leadership kept their mouths shut.

"Even today, I offer the same advice. If they cannot speak the truth, then they should not lie either," Abbasi was quoted as saying by Geo News. "We will tell the people on Youm-e-Takbir that (former PM) Nawaz Sharif is a political prisoner," he added.

The former premier noted that in light of the concerning inflation, the minimum wage should be raised to at least Rs20,000 a month. He also demanded rescinding the extraordinary hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel. "Prices (of petroleum products) should be set at a level that is bearable,” he stated. “There should be no new tax in the forthcoming annual budget or increase in the rates of existing taxes either,” Abbasi added.

The PML-N leader, with regard to the recently-signed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there were doubts and worries pertaining to the conditions of the deal and that the government should make the details public. “An upwards bump of 1.5 percent in the interest rate would create more problems for the people,” Abbasi said.

In response to a question, he said the government was already at new lows, which is why the aim was not to topple the rulers, but to resolve the people's issues. "Our goal is not to break up the government or popularity; our goal is to solve the public's concerns. The all parties conference, therefore, would decide whether to initiate protests on the roads," the ex-PM explained.

The APC, scheduled post-Eid, was announced Sunday night following a meeting of the opposition parties at an Iftar-dinner hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal capital. The political leaders discussed the formulation of a strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“If the solution to the people's problems was in toppling the government, then a decision in that regard would be made by the APC. If the solution was in elections, then a demand in that regard would be made by the APC,” Abbasi said.