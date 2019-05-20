Medical degrees without house job not valid: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday issued notice to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) over a matter of private medical colleges and sought details of private medical colleges, their affiliated hospitals and total number of house job officers.A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the case regarding stipend of house officers graduate of private medical colleges.

During the proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed said private medical colleges are exploiting students. He said it is mandatory for each medical college to have its 500-bed hospital where doctors can perform their house job duties. He said a medical college and its degree is not recognised without hospital and house job. He said private medical colleges are demanding house job training fee from the doctors instead of giving them stipend.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen said that during house job, doctors get stipend. He said private medical colleges charged Rs0.9 million annually from the students but they do not provide house job to their students.

The court issued notice to the PM&DC and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions moved by eight PIA employees against its verdict in the fake degrees case.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed expressed displeasure over the appellants seeking review of the top court’s verdict, saying the court had been turned into a joke.

A lawyer representing the appellants contended that the SC verdict is being misinterpreted. He said the subordinate courts are not ready to listen to their contention because of the ruling. Before winding up the proceedings, the bench issued directives for the relevant courts to deal with such matters as per the law.

Shazia Afridi, Samina Qureshi, Rauf Baig, Kamran Khan and others had instituted appeals against the verdict. In January last year, the then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications. He had ordered the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to have their degrees verified and submit a report. Subsequently, a large number of employees of the airline were found to be possessing fake degrees and were dismissed from their services.

The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was informed earlier this month that 121 PIA employees were dismissed, while 377 disciplinary cases are pending against others for submitting fake or tampered educational documents. Pilots, cabin crews and low-ranking staff are among the 121 who have been terminated.