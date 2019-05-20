Asif’s daughter dies of cancer

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was included in the final 15-man World Cup squad, selectors said Monday, one day after the death of his 18-month-old daughter Noor Fatima was announced.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Asif would return to Pakistan from a tour of England for his child’s funeral, to be held in the eastern city of Lahore, before returning ahead of the World Cup, which begins on May 30. Noor Fatima had been receiving cancer treatment in the United States.

“We are with Asif in this tough time. He will return to Pakistan and then go back before the warm-up matches,” Inzamam told reporters at a press conference announcing the final squad in Lahore.

Islamabad United, the team Asif plays for in the Pakistan Super League, confirmed the child’s death in a statement issued late Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family,” the statement said. “Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us.”

Before his departure for the limited-overs series in England, Asif had tweeted on April 24 that he was sending his daughter to the US for treatment.

He had also asked fans to pray for his daughter.

Condolences poured in from Pakistan, including from foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

“I know too well the pain & anguish of losing a loved one to cancer. My heart goes out to @AasifAli2018 & his family who lost their beautiful child to this most merciless disease,” Qureshi tweeted.

“Extremely heart broken with the news of @AasifAli2018 daughter passing away,” wrote Amir. Even cricket fans in Pakistan’s arch-rival India expressed their condolences.

“We are very sorry to hear about @AasifAli2018... May God bless her soul,” wrote one Indian Twitter user.

Ali had learnt about his daughter’s illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones breaking down in tears when talking about the child’s condition.