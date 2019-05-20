Two injured in cylinder blast

BAHAWALPUR: Two men sustained critical injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Uch Sharif. According to Uch Sharif police, the LPG was being refilled in the cylinder in the shop of Jamil when it caught fire and exploded. As a result, Shahzad, a customer, and Jamil suffered injuries. Later, Jamil was referred to BVH Bahawalpur. Uch Sharif police have registered a case against Jamil and worker at the shop.

CONGO FEVER PATIENT DISCHARGED: A Congo fever patient was discharged from Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Monday evening. According to MS BVH Dr Azizur Rehman, Muhammad Saleem of Mohallah Faizabad, Lodhran, was admitted to the BVH seven days ago. The MS said he was given proper care after tests and he recuperated. Saleem is an employee of Elite Force of Lodhran.