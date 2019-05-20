close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Two injured in cylinder blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Two men sustained critical injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Uch Sharif. According to Uch Sharif police, the LPG was being refilled in the cylinder in the shop of Jamil when it caught fire and exploded. As a result, Shahzad, a customer, and Jamil suffered injuries. Later, Jamil was referred to BVH Bahawalpur. Uch Sharif police have registered a case against Jamil and worker at the shop.

CONGO FEVER PATIENT DISCHARGED: A Congo fever patient was discharged from Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Monday evening. According to MS BVH Dr Azizur Rehman, Muhammad Saleem of Mohallah Faizabad, Lodhran, was admitted to the BVH seven days ago. The MS said he was given proper care after tests and he recuperated. Saleem is an employee of Elite Force of Lodhran.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan