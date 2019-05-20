Rabbani slams govt for hiding IMF accord details

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday claimed the International Monetary Fund had asked Pakistan to seek an extension for its loans from friendly countries but was not willing to roll over its own loan for Pakistan.

“The government continues to hide the agreement reached with the IMF, from the people and Parliament of Pakistan. With the passage of time as the cracks begin to open the rats of the secret agreement begin to surface,” he said in a statement issued here. He pointed out that in one of the many prior actions to qualify for the IMF, the IMF had called upon Pakistan to get commitments from China, UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that they would roll over their credit lines i.e. extended their loans, which were due to be paid in the next financial year. Rabbani noted that the IMF had never asked for such a condition to be implemented by any country but in the case of Pakistan this had been included in the prior actions.

“Whereas, the IMF calls upon Pakistan to seek an extension for its loans from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE and it is not willing or ready to roll over its own loan for Pakistan,” he maintained. As preconditions to be met, he noted, the dollar had been left at the mercy of the open market, gas, petrol and electricity tariffs were to be increased. “It is ironical that the government has suggested a slab for gas prices in which the lower income groups will be called upon to pay higher tariffs while the capitalists and industrial class’ bills will be reduced,” he said. “This is part of the economic price that Pakistan will have to pay. What is not being talked about is the political price in terms of the compromising national security, national priorities and provincial autonomy that the government has agreed to or will be forced to follow in the days ahead,” Rabbani asserted.