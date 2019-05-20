CTD seizes two suicide jackets, arrests facilitators of banned outfit

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have foiled a major terror activity in Karachi by confiscating two suicide jackets that were ready to go off.

CTD officials also claimed to have arrested two facilitators of a banned militant outfit for their alleged involvement in transporting the suicide vests from Afghanistan to Karachi.

The suspected facilitators of the banned militant outfit were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at an interprovincial bus stand in Sohrab Goth on Monday evening.

According to CTD incharge DSP Ali Raza, CTD personnel conducted the raid on a tip-off provided by an intelligence agency. He said each of the suicide jackets carried around four-and-a-half kilogrammes of explosives and they were hidden in two room refrigerators.

The jackets were despatched to Karachi from Afghanistan by the banned Jamaat-e-Ahrar to be used in major suicide bombings in the city, the officer said, adding that they had also arrested the two facilitators of the banned outfit who helped transport the jackets from Afghanistan to Karachi via Chaman.

DSP Raza said the CTD was trying to ascertain the names of the facilitators arrested. A case was registered while further investigations are under way.