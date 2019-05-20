close
Tue May 21, 2019

May 21, 2019

Power thieves

National

A
APP
May 21, 2019

MULTAN: The Mepco caught 1,156 power pilferers and imposed over Rs 35 million fine on them so far during the ongoing month. The Mepco taskforce also registered cases against 382 power thieves. The taskforce arrested 129

power thieves from Multan, 435 from DG Khan circle, 112 from Vehari, 84 from Bahawalpur, 65 from Sahiwal, 134 from RY Khan, 99 from Muzaffargarh, 21 from Bahawalnager and 77 from Khanewal.

