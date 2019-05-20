Two children electrocuted

NANKANA SAHIB: Two children were electrocuted at Kot Sameer on Monday.Zeenat and Subhan were playing in a room when suddenly their hands touched naked electric wires. As a result, both received electric shocks and died on the spot.

MEETING: A meeting was held regarding arrangements of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) at the DC Office on Monday.The meeting was chaired by DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all possible arrangements would be made to maintain law and order. He directed to ensure the cleanliness arrangements on the routes of the processions.

RAMAZAN BAZAAR VISITED: DPO Muhammad Naveed on Monday visited the Ramazan Bazaar at Sangla Hill on Monday.He checked the security arrangements and said that it was the duty of the police to protect life and property of the masses. Meanwhile, Syedwala police arrested Abdul Ghafoor and recovered liquor and charas from him.