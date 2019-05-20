Two murdered in separate incidents

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, were murdered in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police on Monday.

According to police, Ahmad Khan of village Bagga Balochan had an enmity with Muhammad Sibtain over a land dispute and on the day of the incident Ahmad Khan and accomplices allegedly gunned down Sibtain when he was going to home on a motorbike. In another incident, Muhammad Naeem of Navan Lok village allegedly shot dead his aunt Shakeela for honuor and fled. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Nine suspects arrested: Police Monday arrested nine accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from them.

According to police spokesman, Bhera police arrested suspects Muhammad Ramzan, Mehr Zafar, Muhammad Sheraz, Attaullah, Zakaullah, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhibullah in Mohallah Haji Gulab, Chak Qazi and adjoining areas of motorways. Police recovered two pistols, one shot gun and 20 litre liquor from them. Police also arrested two proclaimed offenders Ikraam Ullah and Arbab. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.