Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Politicians continue condoling with Kaira

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LALAMUSA: People from different walks of life, including politicians and religious leaders, visited the Kaira House here on Monday and condoled with PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira on the sad demise of his son Usama.

Those who condoled with Qamar Zaman Kaira, including Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam president Maulana Fazalur Rehman, founder and chairman of Bahria Town Malik Riaz, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, ex-PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Attiq Ahmed Khan, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Jameel Soomro, Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Waqas Ali Mahmood, Gujrat DC Dr Khurram Shahzad, AC Faisal Mangat, PPP leader Sherry Rehman and MNA Naveed Qamar. Talking to journalists, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that inflation was increasing day by day and the high prices of gas, electricity and petroleum had made the life miserable of common man.

