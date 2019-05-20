Minister promises instant payment to wheat farmers

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi Monday said the PTI-led government was ensuring payment to wheat farmers within 24 hours.

He said it was for the first time that farmers were getting their payment within 24 hours. Earlier, the farmers had to face a lot of problems due to various reasons, he maintained.

The government was providing opportunities to farmers and safeguarding their rights, he said adding that time had come for establishment of a green and clean Pakistan.

Talking to farmers at wheat purchase centres in Asianwala, Hilalpur and Sial Mor, the minister said the government had made all arrangements for ensuring transparency in wheat purchase process.

He said farmers were also expressing satisfaction over the PTI government’s initiatives taken in this regard.

The minister directed the food department to ensure purchase of wheat from growers through computerised weighing machines at purchase centres.

No one would be allowed to store wheat, he said and warned for strict action against those violating the government instructions in this regard.

30 drivers challaned: Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Monday challaned 30 drivers over violation of traffic rules and impounded five vehicles.

According to a press release, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz visited Bhagatwala-Lahore Road and challaned 30 drivers, imposed Rs 15,000 fine on them and impounded five vehicles.